Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 785.62%.
Shares of POAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 34,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.39. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.
