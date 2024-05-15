Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 785.62%.

Shares of POAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 34,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.39. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

