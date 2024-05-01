Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,652 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 26.8 %

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $25.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.32. 2,186,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,380. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

