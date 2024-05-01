Beck Bode LLC Sells 5,895 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Beck Bode LLC cut its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 370.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 69,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,657. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $16.94.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.