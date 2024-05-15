HC Wainwright Trims Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Target Price to $2.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s current price.

Intrusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,787. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intrusion

Intrusion Company Profile

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott bought 585,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

