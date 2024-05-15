M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $58.42 Million Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,851 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of New Fortress Energy worth $58,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 69.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 123,815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,409. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

