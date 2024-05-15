M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 45,071 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,071 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $76,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.44. 1,581,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

