M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $106.98 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of ANSYS worth $106,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $145,144,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after buying an additional 313,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ANSYS by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ANSYS by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,988,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.09. The stock had a trading volume of 434,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.05. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

