Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 44,715 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 126,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 68,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $281.31. 3,843,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $514.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

