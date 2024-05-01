Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Trimmed by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $52,231,207. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $273.76. 249,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,593. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.92 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

