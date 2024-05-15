SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Given New $11.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $11.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SILV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,044. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

