Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 2,364,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,147 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 904,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

