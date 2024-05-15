M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,333 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Ferguson worth $63,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ferguson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Ferguson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $220.16. 407,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $142.27 and a 52 week high of $224.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

