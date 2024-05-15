M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,765 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Manhattan Associates worth $72,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $2,039,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.17. 165,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,966. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.63 and a 12-month high of $266.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.