Lake Street Capital Cuts OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target to $3.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 164.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 317,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,478. OptiNose has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $36,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,310.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,602 shares of company stock worth $68,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 163,189 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,050,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 83,351 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

