Beck Bode LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

MMC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.82. 338,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.