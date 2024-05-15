M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $172.53 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,581,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 801,709 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up 1.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $172,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. NatWest Group plc raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 74,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,155,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after buying an additional 78,067 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 1,463,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

