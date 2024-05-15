M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,471,823 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of AES worth $132,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 18,505.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after buying an additional 2,019,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AES by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,052 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AES by 114.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after buying an additional 1,426,662 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 686,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,310,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

