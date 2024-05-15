Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $39.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,419.79. 1,290,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $638.73 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,307.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,174.81.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

