M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217,356 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.34% of Autohome worth $82,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 79.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 72,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 66,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

ATHM traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 118,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,391. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

