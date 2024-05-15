M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,829 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $50,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.84. The stock had a trading volume of 916,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

