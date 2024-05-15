M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,923 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Brookfield worth $116,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,260,000 after buying an additional 795,309 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.3 %

BN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. 1,302,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

