Nextracker’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXT. Bank of America upped their target price on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.96.

NXT traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,067,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,973. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

