Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $120.00 at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,466. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 61,325.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.