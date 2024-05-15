M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $155.54 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 391,986 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Intel worth $155,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 20,834,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,202,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

