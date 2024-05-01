15,092 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,051,000 after buying an additional 731,163 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after purchasing an additional 628,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,248,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

