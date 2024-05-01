Certuity LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.4 %

RARE opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,116 shares of company stock worth $1,645,983 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

