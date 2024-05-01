Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ASML opened at $872.47 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $954.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $811.32.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.