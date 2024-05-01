Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 678 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $315.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

