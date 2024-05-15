Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 41,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Incannex Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

IXHL stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 77,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,671. Incannex Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare ( NASDAQ:IXHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

