Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 25.4% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications by 671.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,755,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.77. The stock had a trading volume of 959,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

