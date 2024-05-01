Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 7,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.20% of Valmont Industries worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $204.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $303.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

