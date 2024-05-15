Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,028.0 days.

Bachem Price Performance

Shares of BCHMF remained flat at $87.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75. Bachem has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $87.84.

Bachem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th.

About Bachem

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

