Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lowered by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,000,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

