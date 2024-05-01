Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 20,720 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 120,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 79,351 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,695 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.22.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

