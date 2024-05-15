M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CIB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. 253,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.8118 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

