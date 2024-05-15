Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 520,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 2,937,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,707. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

