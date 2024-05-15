Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 110.79%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Dragonfly Energy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.160–0.130 EPS.
Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 20.4 %
NASDAQ:DFLI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 1,858,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,211. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on DFLI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
