Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 866,705 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 124.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866,705 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.28% of Sunnova Energy International worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,032 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,324,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,150 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,240,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.