M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,931 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,210,512,000 after buying an additional 103,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $957,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $6.31 on Wednesday, reaching $330.61. 898,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.17. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

