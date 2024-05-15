128,496 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 128,496 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 770,020 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $60,277,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.6 %

Best Buy stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.