Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $14,838.42 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Sean Crilly sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $14,838.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $807,695.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vicor Stock Up 2.8 %

Vicor stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. 87,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 913.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.