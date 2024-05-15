M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.82. 759,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

