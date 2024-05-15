M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 333,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,814 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,520.48 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

