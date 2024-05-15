Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 7,073 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

YUM stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $138.21. 1,055,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

