M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 27,441 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Lincoln National worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 53.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 82.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,424,000 after purchasing an additional 792,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $19,350,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,549.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 692,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 561,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

