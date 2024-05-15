M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Light & Wonder worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of LNW stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. 430,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

