Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

