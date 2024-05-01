Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 9,787,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Down 5.1 %

FCUUF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 274,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from $1.70 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

