Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.24

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.24 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 148291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

