HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 448,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HilleVax Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $86,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,404,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $86,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 789,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $986,464,242. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HilleVax by 47.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

